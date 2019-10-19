The Commission on Cancer, a quality program of the American College of Surgeons, has granted three-year reaccreditation with commendations to the cancer program at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in Pomona.
To earn voluntary accreditation, a cancer program must meet 34 standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process, and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.
The Robert and Beverly Lewis Family Cancer Care Center at Pomona Valley Hospital takes a multidisciplinary approach to treating cancer as a complex group of diseases that requires consultation among surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists, diagnostic radiologists, pathologists and other cancer specialists.
