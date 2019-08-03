Apollo Insurance Services, Inc., with an office in Chino Hills, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Aug. 1 with appetizers, cocktails, photos, ‘60s and moon-themed music and a slide presentation about the Apollo 11 moon landing in 1969.
The company was founded that same year and chose its name in honor of NASA’s mission to the moon.
Several politicians and dignitaries attended the anniversary celebration, held at the company’s Chino Hills office at 13920 City Center Drive, suite 200.
In 2004, Apollo Insurance Services was purchased by Kinecta Federal Credit Union.
