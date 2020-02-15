Stress relief at Staples
A “Stress Relief and Meditation” presentation will be held 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17 at the Community Event Space at Staples office supply store, 4016 Grand Ave., Chino.
Reservations may be made on Eventbrite.
Information: www.Staples.com/Spotlight.
Business @ Breakfast
Heather Nishioka of Chaffey College will give an update on the college at the next Business @ Breakfast meeting, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Chaffey, a two-year community college, has campuses in Chino, Rancho Cucamonga and Fontana.
The meeting is free to Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce members and first-time guests. All others pay $10.
Information: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, 627-6177.
Chamber mixer at D.E.S. hall
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its February mixer, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Chino Valley D.E.S. Club hall, 5220 Riverside Drive, Chino.
There will be food and networking.
Information: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, 627-6177.
Teacher recruitment fair Feb. 29
Twenty-eight K-12 schools and districts, as well as institutes of higher education, are scheduled to participate in the annual San Bernardino Countywide Teacher Recruitment Fair, to be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29 in the Valencia Room of the National Orange Show, 930 S. Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino.
School districts, including Chino Valley Unified, may hold interviews at the site.
Online registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 28 at https://sbcss.k12oms.org/66-182092.
