Smoothie, flooring stores to open
Robeks Fresh Juices and Smoothies plans to open Feb. 1 in Chino Hills at the Gordon Ranch Marketplace on the northwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Grand Avenue.
Mighty Jungle Flooring Center appears close to opening their flooring business located next door at 2569 Chino Hills Parkway.
Grand opening today
Code Ninjas, an instructional STEM and robotics center in Chino Hills, will hold its grand opening, noon to 4 p.m. today (Jan. 11) at 4511 Chino Hills Parkway, suite E, Chino Hills.
A ribbon cutting will be at 12:30 p.m. There will also be system activities, gaming, refreshments and raffles.
Information: 536-2633.
Membership meeting
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will have an ambassador and membership meeting, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the chamber office, 13150 7th St., Chino.
The meeting is for chamber members only.
Information: 627-6177.
Business @ Breakfast
“Flowers & Happiness” will be discussed by a representative from Rose Study, Roses Say at the next Business @ Breakfast meeting, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The meeting will be held at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Information: 627-6177.
Fair dates, prices announced
This year’s Los Angeles County Fair will run Sept. 4 to 27 at the Fairplex in Pomona, spokeswoman Renee Hernandez said this week.
Admission on the opening weekend of Sept. 4 to 7 will be $10 (when purchased online), a 50 percent discount on regular weekend adult prices.
Senior Day will move to Fridays, with seniors 60 and older receiving free admission from noon to 4 p.m.
Fair hours will be later this year to counter hot weather. Hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays, 4 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, noon to midnight Fridays, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.