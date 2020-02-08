Membership meeting Feb. 11
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold an Ambassador and membership meeting for its members only, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Chamber office, 13150 Seventh St., Chino.
Information: Chamber at 627-6177.
Business @ Breakfast
Siti Williams of FTC Consulting will speak about “Hire Right – 2020 Compliance Overview” at the Business @ Breakfast meeting, 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. The meeting will be held in the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The breakfast meeting is free to Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce members. Others pay $10. Information: Chamber at 627-6177.
Teacher recruitment fair
Twenty-eight K-12 schools and districts, as well as institutes of higher education, are scheduled to participate in the annual San Bernardino Countywide Teacher Recruitment Fair, to be held 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29 in the Valencia Room of the National Orange Show, 930 S. Arrowhead Ave., San Bernardino.
School districts, including Chino Valley Unified, may hold interviews at the site.
Online registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 28 at sbcss.k12oms.org/66182092.
Staples schedules ‘Spotlight’ events
Staples office supply store in Chino has announced upcoming events to be held at its new Spotlight Space, an area inside the store where small business owners can hold speaker sessions, workshops and educational seminars.
The space is free.
Events in the coming week include: Power Up Your Health, 2 to 3 p.m. today (Feb. 8); Complete Medicare 101, 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10; Zumbini with Veronica Oliver – Music & Movement for Children, 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday; and It’s All About LEVERAGE! 30 Ways to Make Money While You Sleep, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13.
To participate, RSVP at Eventbrite or visit www.Sta ples.com/Spotlight.
Staples is located at 4016 Grand Ave., Chino.
Hospital wins award for hip, knee replacements
San Antonio Regional Hospital, which serves Chino Valley residents, has been awarded The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for advanced certification in total hip and total knee replacement.
The hospital in Upland earned the advanced accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with the commission’s performance standards.
“Caring for a patient who is undergoing a total hip or total knee replacement is truly a team effort,” said John Chapman, interim president and chief executive officer for the hospital. “It takes a multi-disciplinary staff of orthopedic surgeons, specially trained nurses, physical therapists and other clinical staff to ensure the best outcomes.”
Chamber video goes online
The Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce is offering a video on “How to Get More Out of Your Chamber Membership” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_QfQNqvrXY.
Casa Colina earns 5-star rating
Casa Colina Hospital in Pomona, which provides highly specialized medical and rehabilitative care for people with disabling conditions, received a Five-Star rating in the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2020.
Casa Colina is among 8.9 percent of hospitals nationwide to receive five stars – the highest possible score – out of more than 4,500 Medicare-certified hospitals rated.
The ratings were announced Jan. 29.
