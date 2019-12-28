Financial officer in Chino promoted
Eugene P. Okoreeh of the Primerica financial services office in Chino has been promoted to regional vice president for the company.
SBA seeking award nominees
Nominations are being taken for the Small Business Administration/Inland Empire District Office’s Small Business Person of the Year, Exporter of the Year, and 8(a) Graduate of the Year to compete at the state and national level.
Nominees should be from businesses in Orange, Riverside or San Bernardino counties. Deadline for nominations is Jan. 7, 2020.
Information: Sylvia Gutierrez at sylvia.gutierrez@sba.gov, (714) 560-7454 or Cheryl Pereira at cheryl.pereira@sba.gov, (714) 560-7334.
Business @ Breakfast
Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce President Zeb Welborn will speak on “Business Resolutions” at the next Business @ Breakfast meeting, to be held 7:45 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8 at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The breakfast meeting is free to first-time guests and Chamber members. Cost to others is $10. Information: Chamber at 627-6177.
Grand opening set for new business
Code Ninjas Chino Hills, a company that teaches youth to code computer applications, will hold its grand opening and ribbon cutting, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at its center, 4511 Chino Hills Parkway, suite E, Chino Hills.
The ribbon cutting will be at 12:30 p.m.
