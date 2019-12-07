Swift Health Systems, Inc., maker of invisible braces for teeth, announced that it has raised $45 million in Series C funding, bringing its total capital raised to $70 million for the company.
Orthodontist Dr. Hongsheng Tong, owner of Big Smile Orthodontics in Chino Hills, is inventor of the INBRACE system which corrects teeth alignment through adjustable wires hidden behind teeth.
He has been treating his patients with the braces since 2014.
