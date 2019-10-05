Infuzion Zone, a laser tag, virtual reality and arcade center, will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting, 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at 4200 Chino Hills Parkway, suite 400, Chino Hills.
The ribbon cutting will be at 1:30 p.m., followed by the grand opening, 2 to 7 p.m.
Food and networking opportunities will be offered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.