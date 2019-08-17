The Chino Valley Fire Department donated an automated external defibrillator (AED) machine and trauma kit on Thursday to Clark’s Nutrition & Natural Foods Market on the corner of Mountain Avenue and Riverside Drive.
Firefighter/Paramedic Ryan Pourhassanian trained the store’s employees to operate the AED, use the trauma kit and perform CPR.
The AED can be used to assist someone whose heart has stopped.
The donation ceremony and training was open to the public.
