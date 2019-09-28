Karat Packaging Inc., a plastics packaging firm located in Chino, has filed forms with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to offer shares at a future date.
Karat, which incorporated in September 2018, is the holding company for Lollicup USA Inc. and makes cups, lids, tableware, cutlery, straws and food packaging. The company also makes paper products.
The initial SEC filing does not specify a proposed share price or indicate how many shares the company plans to sell.
