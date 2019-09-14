Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church and School joined efforts last month to raise funds for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation that raises money for research to cure childhood cancer.
The school’s middle school leadership committee members helped organize the Sept. 5 event during lunch and after school, raising $500, which was double their goal.
