Don Lugo High will host a VEX robotics tournament 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 in the gym at 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
This is a free public event with 21 teams currently registered.
Team spots are available and a second home tournament will be held Jan. 25.
Younger students are encouraged to attend, ask questions and learn how to get involved in robotics.
Information: Don Lugo High teacher Brian Engstrom, Bri an_Engstrom@chino.ca.us.
