The Chino Valley school board will meet only once next month at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at the district office, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
The board will resume its twice monthly meetings at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays beginning in September.
***
The Teen Activity Center at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills, will have supervised after school activities for high school teens ages 13 to 18 starting Monday Aug. 12, the first day of school. Hours are 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday. Activities include billiards, ping pong, games, TV, music and study areas. The program is closed on city holidays and student days off in the Chino Valley school district. The activity center is across the street from Ayala High.
***
The school board has approved a one-year term of a computer network and internet services agreement with Allegiance STEAM Academy Thrive charter school in Chino.
The district will provide the computer network, including internet access ports and contracted services through its internet services provider, network infrastructure, a firewall, phone and intercom system.
The district will not provide servers, and the charter school will pay utility and internet connection costs.
Ayala High teacher Kevin Russell retired last month after 28 years of service to the Chino Valley school district. William Moser, a music teacher for the district’s Access and Equity department, retired after 22 years. Special education teacher Lemont Baybrook will retire Oct. 5 from Chino Hills High after 17 years of service.
***
Don Lugo High will apply for an agricultural career technical education incentive grant in the amount of $24,464 for the 2019-20 school year. Districts are required to provide matching funds for the grant which must be used for non-salary expenditures.
***
A classroom renovation project at E.J. Marshall Elementary in Chino, costing $23,705, has been completed by Angelo Construction.
***
Fire alarm repairs at Chino Hills High, costing $16,971, were completed by Time & Alarm Systems.
***
Playground equipment at the Alternative Education Center at 15650 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills – formerly the Los Serranos Elementary site -- will be replaced.
J2 Builders has been awarded a low bid contract in the amount of $185,000 to do the work. Sycamore Academy Charter School will open Aug. 14 at the site, using part of the campus for its transitional kindergarten through fifth grade program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.