Change orders on modernization projects at Howard Cattle, Litel and Oak Ridge elementary schools added $85,018 to the construction cost and no change in contract time.
The most recent change orders approved on Sept. 19 added $11,760 for plumbing and $16,760 for heating, air conditioning and ventilation.
The school board also approved on Sept. 19 additional change orders totaling $11,760 at the three schools.
A change order in the amount of $2,710 was added to replace storm drain catch basins and $2,118 was added to reroute existing water lines at Litel Elementary in Chino Hills.
Kitchen ductwork modifications at both Litel and Cattle added $8,380 to the project cost at each school.
The district had requested replacement of one drinking fountain with one bottle filler at Litel Elementary in Chino Hills and at Howard Cattle Elementary in Chino.
The replacement cost is $3,466 per school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.