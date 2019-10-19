The Chino Valley school district holds classes to support parents in helping their children succeed in school at the Family Engagement Center, Chino Valley Adult School campus, 12970 Third Street, room 25.
Parking is in the lot off Monte Vista Avenue.
Upcoming classes include Learning to Read and Write for grades three to six, noon to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22 and Wednesday, Nov. 13; Informational Text, to assist parents of junior high readers to find information quickly and efficiently, noon to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23; and Digital Literacy, Media and Data for high school grades, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 25.
Common Core Math classes will be taught noon to 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28 for transitional kindergarten through kindergarten; from noon to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29 for grades 1 and 2 and at the same time on Wednesday, Oct. 30 for grades 3 through 5.
A class to help English learner parents navigate the American school system will be held 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 24.
For special education parents, The Parents as Partners Academy meets Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m. to discuss behavior challenges and strategies (on Oct. 22); and what to expect through transition and how to work with your IEP team (on Oct. 29).
Childcare will be provided by reservation.
Information in English and Spanish, brenda_froya@chino.k12.ca.us or 628-1201 ext. 5602.
