An event to inform families of elementary and middle school students about alternative high schools in the area, including independent, public, private, charter and hybrid programs, will be held at Damien High, 2280 Damien Ave., La Verne, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
The Regional High School Information Night will include approximately 30 high school programs located in the Inland Empire and San Gabriel Valley.
School representatives will provide information and answer questions about their academic and extracurricular programs, curriculum, school culture and admissions processes.
The event is co-hosted by the tri-school community of Pomona Catholic, St. Lucy’s Priory and Damien high schools.
Information: 596-1946, ext. 834 or email, outreach@damien-hs.edu.
