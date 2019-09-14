St. Margaret Mary School in Chino will host a fundraiser 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at IHOP Restaurant, 12585 Central Ave.
The restaurant will donate 30 percent of food and beverages to the school to cover scholarships, student fun days, fellowship events, and to offset bus costs.
