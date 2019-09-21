The school board approved a low bid contract in the amount of $794,800 to Crew Inc. for Measure G funded work at Briggs Fundamental School in Chino.
The contract includes demolition, survey, earthwork, and asphalt paving for a new science classroom building.
A bid of $45,000 from the same company was also approved for a new lunch shelter at Briggs.
Five other contractors had also bid on the project which is in its second round of bidding.
Assistant superintendent Greg Stachura said the district had terminated its contract for this project with its former construction management company Arcadis and hired Balfour Beatty, which is already handling several other Measure G projects for the district.
