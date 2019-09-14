A change order was approved Sept. 5 that added $17,200 to the construction cost to expand the parking lot at Walnut Avenue Elementary in Chino.
The project was completed Aug. 13 by TSR Construction.
The contractor added $14,700 for unanticipated sewer clean outs, additional water and gas boxes, French drains, a gate, and a 36 x 36 basin to help with water drainage.
Backfill and compacting around the new vault and temporary fencing costing $2,500 was added.
The original contract amount of $187,400 was revised to $204,600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.