Measure G Citizens Oversight Meeting
The Measure G Citizen’s Oversight Committee will meet at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the school board conference room 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino
Counseling, career, tech ed recognized
The Chino Valley school board adopted resolutions for National School Counseling week Feb. 3 to 7, and Career and Technical Education Month for the month of February.
‘Piggyback’ contracts approved
The school board authorized the district’s use of piggyback contracts with Torrance Unified School District under contractor Culver Newlin for classroom and office furniture; a statewide contract with the state of California contractor Downtown Ford Sales, for fleet vehicles and trucks; and the state of California with contractor Cell Business Equipment for Canon Copiers.
Legal Payments
The Chino Valley Unified School District paid Atkinson, Andelson, Loya, Ruud & Romo $18,992 for legal services in November which include the Measure G school bond, contract negotiations, general legal, and cases of personnel and pupils. Margaret A. Chidester & Associates was paid $80,383 for invoices from September and October which include the Oxford vs. CVUSD case, Allegiance STEAM Academy and Sycamore Academy charter schools. The Tao Firm, which handles Lewis Homes and joint occupancy issues, received payments totaling $21,800 for invoices year-to-date.
District joins
EdTech JPA
The Chino Valley school district entered into an agreement to participate in the Education Technology Joint Powers Authority (EdTech JPA) with the Irvine, Capistrano, Fullerton and Clovis unified school districts. EdTech JPA acts as a procurement vehicle for technology goods and allows members to leverage contracts to alleviate administrative costs and overhead.
Membership benefits include obtaining legally compliant and economically priced technology services and products and financial, technical and professional development services.
Alternative Ed, Chino
Hills High improvements
Installation of irrigation and landscaping was completed by Hernandez Landscape Company for $22,000 at Chino Valley school district’s Alternative Education Center in Chino Hills. The same campus also received new flooring in the multipurpose room and a teacher workroom, costing $21,388. The work was done by Rite -Way Flooring Inc.
A classroom renovation at Chino Hills High was completed by John Buck dba J2 Builders for $29,400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.