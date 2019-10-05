Students of Loving Savior of the Hills in Chino Hills have been learning the importance of being kind and how a simple “hello” can make a difference in someone’s life through participating in the Sandy Hook Promise, a program that was started after the 2012 tragic mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.
The program teaches students, parents and the community how to prevent inappropriate social behavior, including having someone to talk to about personal problems.
