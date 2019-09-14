A low bid contract was awarded to RIS Electrical Contractors, Inc. for security and safety enhancements at Ramona and Magnolia junior high schools in Chino and at Woodcrest Junior High in Ontario.
The $2.5 million contract includes keyless access control systems, security cameras and new campus-wide intrusion alarm systems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.