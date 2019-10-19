Baldy View Regional Occupational Program (ROP) will have an open house and career fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., today (Oct. 19) at the ROP Career Training Center, 1501 S. Bon View Ave., Ontario.
There will be more than 50 tables, featuring live demonstrations and information about high school courses, fee-based classes for adult students, employment opportunities and community resources.
Students from the law enforcement occupations and firefighting technology courses will demonstrate drills and marching formations.
Classroom tours will be offered of the registered dental assistant lab, vocational nursing skills lab, medical assistant lab and new state-of-the-art logistics building.
A grand opening ceremony for the logistics building will be at 10:30 a.m.
Attendees will have access to a police car, fire truck, free dental care and dental services through the Loma Linda University School of Dentistry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.