Change orders made to two contracts for the Ayala High science building reduced the construction cost by $582 with no change in contract time.
A contact with Stolo Cabinets was changed to include lab sinks, grid strainers, and labor to set epoxy sinks in countertops. This added $41,433 to the original contract amount of $1,045,664 and raised the total to $1,087,097.
A $1,544,485 contract with Empyrean Plumbing had included this work, but it was removed, decreasing the total contract by $42,015. The revised contract amount is $1,502,470.
Construction of the science building is expected to be complete by late spring 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.