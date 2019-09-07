A school board vote on Sept. 5 added several new board protocols that had been discussed by its members at a July 13 study session.
Changes include a restriction on board members from disclosing their opinions on social media about pending board actions. They must avoid using a “reply to all” when responding to emails that include all board members to avoid a violation of the Brown Act.
New protocols also state that the superintendent or district staff will prepare talking points for board members when critical incidents occur.
Board members must notify a principal in advance to arrange a classroom visit and be accompanied by the principal during the visit. Board members are also required to give the superintendent a 24- hour notice before they visit a school.
Board members do not have to notify the superintendent or principal before attending public events at the schools. They must make an appointment a day in advance to meet with the principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.