Speaking at the Sept. 5 school board meeting, Chino Hills Mayor Cynthia Moran said the City’s free, after-school mobile recreation program is underutilized.
Recreation staff assists with homework and supervises activities for grades kindergarten through sixth in the weekly program held at five different parks.
Times, days and locations of the program is listed on the City’s website, chinohills.org under the recreation tab, or call 364-2700 for information.
