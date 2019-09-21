The school board this week approved multi track student attendance calendars through the 2022-23 school year for the Cal Aero Preserve Academy kindergarten through eighth grade campus in southeast Chino.
The district’s only year-round school operates in Chino on five tracks, including one for junior high.
Calendars for the next three years were also approved for Boys Republic, the Chino Valley Adult School, and the Chino Valley Learning Academy for expelled students.
District schools using the traditional calendar year had previously been approved for the next three years.
School calendars are listed on chino.k12.ca.us.
