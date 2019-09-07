The Chino Valley school board on Sept. 5 approved a student teacher agreement with Azusa Pacific University (APU) and an internship agreement with the Riverside County Office of Education (RCOE).
The board approved on Aug. 15 a paid internship program agreement with National University.
Before the vote, trustee Joe Shaffer requested that the district review future agreements with colleges and universities for uniformity with stipends paid to student teachers and interns.
A district report states that that APU is currently not able to offer a stipend to align with other universities because its 2019-20 budget is already set. The college proposed to revisit the district’s request for a stipend next year. RCOE also would not agree to provide a stipend for mentor teachers. This is not uncommon in agreements from other entities where they hire paid interns. according to the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.