County Superintendent Ted Alejandre delivered his fifth annual State of Education address last month for educators, elected officials, students and community members.
The theme was “how innovation and engagement are shaping public education across the region.”
Mr. Alejandre congratulated county high schools for helping to raise graduation rates above the statewide average for the first time since the California Department of Education established its statewide student identifier in 2009.
