Moon Valley Nurseries recently donated $1,000 each to football programs at Chino Hills and Ayala high schools in Chino Hills through voting on social media.
The company also donated to 32 other high schools. They awarded a total of $10,000 in sponsorships to high school football programs in California and an additional $25,000 to high schools in Arizona, Nevada and Texas.
The company operates 10 nurseries, including in Chino at 5211 Edison Ave.
