RT Contractor Corp. completed a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) retrofit project at Magnolia Junior High in Chino for $540,000. HVAC retrofit projects were also completed at two elementary schools with no price changes by Pacific West Inc. The contract amounts were $459,000 at Glenmeade Elementary in Chino Hills and $309,000 at Newman Elementary in Chino. Funding for all three projects will come from Chino Valley school district’s deferred maintenance account.
School NOTES
