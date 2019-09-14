The Chino Valley school district will hold a Suicide Prevention Awareness workshop, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Ayala High’s Multipurpose Room, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Professor Dr. Dianne Vargas of California State University, Stanislaus will review resiliency factors related to suicide, warning signs and ways to respond, including how to prevent a crisis and obtain help.
Free childcare will be provided. Reservations are not required.
