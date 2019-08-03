The Chino Valley school district held a leadership seminar for veteran and new administrators and staff during the last week of July. Superintendent Norm Enfield opened the “Leading with Focus” seminar with a challenge to focus on priorities and to be present to lead with a hands-on mentality, according to the district website, chino.k12.ca.us.
All school offices in the Chino Valley school district are now open to handle student registration and parents’ questions. Individual school sites are listed on the district website at chino.k12.ca.us.
The Chino Valley school district will hold its first of four Parent Information Forums planned this school year on mental health resources, drug abuse trends, social media and technology issues, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 28 in the multipurpose room at Chino High.
Free childcare and a light dinner will be provided.
Chino High is located at 5472 Park Place.
Matching a one-year contract extension approved in June for Superintendent Norm Enfield, the Chino Valley school board in July also extended contracts by one year for three assistant superintendents and two associate superintendents for the same time period through June 2023.
As part of site preparation for Sycamore Academy charter school opening this fall at the Alternative Education Center in Chino Hills, four walls will be removed in room 22A/22B at a cost of $159,107. The project description includes approximately 1,300 square feet of concrete, installation of 100 feet of wrought iron fencing and 240 feet of fencing fabric.
A new marquee costing $30,654 has been installed by Encore Image Inc. at the Alternative Education Center in Chino Hills.
A contract costing $902,295 was approved by the board in July for asphalt repair projects at multiple school sites. Premier Paving, Inc. received the low bid contract that includes the four general high schools and their feeder schools. Cost for the repairs at the high schools is $233,800 for Don Lugo High, $168,695 for Chino High, $168,695 for Chino High and $310,800 for Ayala High. Payment will be to Deferred Maintenance Fund 14.
Rhodes Elementary in Chino has received a new intercom system costing $30,826.
New playgrounds were installed by J2 Builders at the following elementary schools: Rolling Ridge and Hidden Trails in Chino Hills, costing $159,000 and $161,000 respectively; and at Briggs Fundamental K-8 in Chino, costing $44,100. The board approved a change order in the amount of $2,000 to J2 Builders for playground installation at Newman Elementary in Chino, increasing the project cost from $81,200 to $83,000. The job was reported as complete last month.
The Chino Valley school board approved payment of $768,552 for work on a computer network and installation at Allegiance STEAM Academy Charter School in Chino.
The Chino Valley school board approved a contract change in the amount of $48,660 to RDM Electric Co., Inc. for phase zero reconstruction work at Chino High. The additional cost includes underground conduit and pull boxes for Tesla photovoltaic power lines, temporary site power requirements at the new baseball and softball fields and an additional underground high voltage wire after it was discovered that the existing system included four wires.
The Chino Valley school board updated its policy on suicide prevention to include instruction in coping skills and problem solving as part of health education for students beginning in seventh grade.
A $61,250 job to replace condensation lines at Don Lugo and Chino Hills high schools has been completed by Carver Air Conditioning.
The Chino Valley school board approved a $85,614 payment to Angelo Construction that included a $3,500 contract change to renovate a restroom at the Chino Valley school district’s transportation office in Chino. The change was to install epoxy flooring in the nearby hallway in an area of approximately 150 square feet by 50 linear feet
Spectrum Center, a non-public school, will lease six classrooms this year at the Adult Education Center in Chino, which is owned by the Chino Valley school district. Cost of the lease is $1,143 per month per classroom. Last year, the school leased seven classrooms at the site for $1,107 per classroom per month.
The Chino Valley school district increased its facilities use fees charged to non-profit and for-profit organizations and costs for personnel services, such as custodial and grounds maintenance, which are charged as a separate hourly rate.
The rates apply to use of areas within school buildings, such as meeting rooms, as well as outside areas such as fields, swimming pools and parking lots.
A district report states the increase brings the current rates in line with those of neighboring school districts.
According to a district report, the fees were last increased in 2009.
The new fee schedules are in on page 157 of the board’s July 18 agenda. The agenda is available online at chino.k12.ca.us (click on Board of Education, then meeting agendas, minutes, videos, and then the agenda for July 18).
