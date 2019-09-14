Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts Charter School founder Barbara Hale said that Chino Valley school district staff had responded this week to her requests to resolve facility issues at the school.
The charter school is leasing part of the Alternative Education Center at 15650 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills from the school district.
Mrs. Hale told the school board on Sept. 5 that the internet had not been working since the school opened on Aug. 14 and that several door locks needed to be replaced.
The charter school is governed by the San Bernardino County Board of Education and not the Chino Valley school district.
