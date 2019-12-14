Canyon Hills teacher recognized
Valerie Vera-Mineer, a teacher at Canyon Hills Junior High in Chino Hills, was selected as a finalist for the Region 10 California League of Middle Schools Educator of the Year award.
Ms. Vera-Mineer teaches classes in World History to honors and GATE students, study skills, and Renaissance, a student recognition program.
The annual award recognizes educators who demonstrate excellence and make significant efforts to implement educational reform.
Twelve teachers from Region 10, which includes Inyo, Mono, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, were honored at a Dec. 9 banquet in Riverside.
Information: leagueof schools.org
Holiday school closures
Chino Valley Unified School District campuses, St. Margaret Mary Catholic School in Chino and Loving Savior Lutheran School in Chino Hills will have winter/Christmas break starting Friday, Dec. 20 through Friday, Jan. 3.
Ontario Christian Schools and Heights Christian School in Chino Hills will break starting Monday, Dec. 23 through Friday, Jan. 3.
Classes for those schools will resume Monday, Jan. 6.
Roofing projects approved
Bligh Pacific was awarded a $882,120 contract for roofing projects at three schools in Chino including Rhodes Elementary, Building 10 and kindergarten; Cortez Elementary, Buildings A, B, C and D; and Don Lugo High, Building A.
The new roofing systems will include an adhered single-ply thermoplastic (PVC) roofing membrane with flashing and other components.
Borba, Marshall fencing replacement
The school board awarded a $176,000 low bid contract to Lighting Fence Company, Inc. to replace all perimeter fencing with curbs; manufacture and install new panic gates in selected areas; and remove and install new backstops with curbs in playground areas at Anna Borba and E.J. Marshall elementary schools in Chino.
Changes to AHS science building
The Chino Valley school board approved on Dec. 12 change orders totaling $99,484 for construction of a two-story science building at Ayala High in Chino Hills.
A contract with Empyrean Plumbing increased $12,670 to install gas shut off valves at each gas turret in all classrooms and add 26 deck drain extensions. A change order of $67,490 had previously been approved.
With the two change orders, the Empyrean Plumbing contract increased from $1.54 million to $1.62 million total.
A change order added $8,424 to a contract with Construction Hardware after the school district requested emergency exit devices be added to classroom doors.
The school board also approved adding $78,389 to a contract with West Coast Electric and had previously approved a decrease of $71,500 to the contract.
Including all change orders, the revised total project cost for the science building is nearly $13.64 million, with funding through the Measure G school facilities bond.
