The Ayala High School Choir will hold a breakfast fundraiser 8 to 10 a.m. today (Sept. 21) at Applebee’s Restaurant, 3956 Grand Ave., Chino.
Breakfast includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, potatoes, orange juice and coffee.
Tickets will be sold at the door for $10 per person.
The choir program will receive $5 for each ticket sold.
