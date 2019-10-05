The Chino Valley school district is hosting a series of classes in October for parents of of students with special needs.
The Parents as Partners Academy will meet Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Family Engagement Center, in room 25 on the Chino Valley Adult School campus, 12970 Third St., Chino.
Parking is available in the lot on Monte Vista Avenue.
Topics are: What is special education (Oct. 8); The Purpose and Process of an IEP (Oct. 15); Behavior Challenges and Strategies (Oct. 22); What to Expect through Transition and How to Work with Your IEP Team (Oct. 29).
Childcare will be provided by reservation.
Information in English and Spanish, brenda_froya@chino.k12.ca.us or 628-1201 ext. 5602.
