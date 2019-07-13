A committee of five community members appointed by the school board to recommend new sex education curriculum material in compliance with state regulations has concluded its review.
The public can review the recommended instructional materials, 8 to 11:30 a.m. weekdays July 19 to Aug. 7 at the Health Services office located on the campus of the Chino Valley Adult School, 12970 Third St., Chino (room 18) and at the offices of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction at the district office, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino.
Materials will also be available for public review Aug. 8 to 15 at the school district’s Samuel R. Burton Professional Development and Media Center, 4525 Danito Court, Chino.
Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts Chino Valley will hold enrollment interest meetings 5 to 7 p.m. the next two Tuesdays, July 16 and 23, at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
The independent public charter school is enrolling students for grades TK-5 for its first year at 15650 Pipeline Ave., Chino Hills. Classes start Wednesday Aug. 14.
Information, principal Jeff Morabito, (951) 445-3587
Chino Valley school board members will participate in a governance study session today (July 13) that will include discussion of board member roles, protocols and other topics. The board’s last governance study session was in January.
The regular board meeting is 7 p.m. Thursday (July 19) at the district office, 5130 Riverside Drive, Chino. There will a meeting Aug 15 at the same time. Thereafter, regular board meetings are the first and third Thursdays of each month.
The Chino Valley school district is accepting contractor bids for a web-based application software that will track admissions, registration, enrollment data, transcripts and grading, reporting, nutrition services, student finance, course management, attendance, advisement, evaluations and surveys, and state reporting.
The program will be accessible to parents, teachers and administrators.
