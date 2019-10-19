Community members wanting to participate in the Chino Valley school district’s annual Principal for a Day event on Wednesday Nov. 20 must submit their applications by Friday, Nov. 1 from the school district website, chino.k12.ca.us.
A Principal for the Day visits classrooms and interacts with staff and students from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at one of the school district’s 33 elementary, junior high or high school campuses.
A breakfast will be held for participants at 7 a.m. at Liberty Elementary School in Ontario.
Information: andrea_john ston@chino.k12.ca.us.
