December 2019
8—Chino Hills Holiday Home Tour, 6 to 8 p.m., three decorated homes will be open for tours followed by a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception at Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, sponsored by Chino Hills Community Foundation.
8—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
10—Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102, located in the main instructional building.
11—Make a Child Smile, for underserved students in the CVUSD, 8:30 a.m., Walmart Supercenter, 3943 Grand Ave., Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
11—Mandatory meeting for participants of the Chino Hills Kiwanis Club Boat Parade, 7 p.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
13—Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills Boat Parade, 7 p.m., route is on Peyton Drive. Information: 364-2700.
13-14—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
14—Chino Hills Kiwanis Club Breakfast with Santa, 9 to 11 a.m., $15 per person, no refunds, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: 364-2700.
14—Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parade begins at 9 a.m. at intersection of Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue, travels east to Central Avenue, south to city hall lawn (corner of D Street). Craft fair and free carnival rides, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in city hall area. Entertainment, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., city hall stage. Santa’s Village at Chino Youth Museum, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., corner of D and Sixth streets.
14—Old Schoolhouse Museum’s monthly Saturday opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. The museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, is also open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Information: 334-3278.
14—Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
15—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
17—Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
17—Winter Movie Matinee, time to be announced, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
20-21—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
20-Jan.—Christmas/Winter break for Chino Valley Unified School District.
21—Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee charged. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
21—First Day of Winter
22—Hanukkah
25—Christmas Day
28—Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
31—New Year’s Eve
January 2020
1—New Year’s Day
3—New Year’s Bingo Extravaganza, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Information: 334-3271.
3—First Friday CYM Lab, a STEAM-based event for children, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free. Information: 334-3270.
4—City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Lower Monroe Trail in Glendora, 7 a.m. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
6—Monday Movie Madness, free movie on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Snack bar open 1:45 to 4 p.m. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
10—Paint Night, for ages 13 to 18, Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Free. Information: 334-3260.
11—Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
18—”Understanding Seasonal Planting” workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
18—“Journey to the Center of a Seed,” a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
18—Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee charged. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
20—Martin Luther King Jr. Day
22—Parent Information Forum, Chino Valley Unified School District, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills
23—Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
25—Chinese New Year, year of the rat
25—Chino Hills Health and Wellness Fair, 10 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
February 2020
1—Run For Russ 5K, 8 a.m. Central and Chino avenues, Chino. Registration: racewire.com.
1—City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Bear Canyon Trail at Mt. Baldy, 7 a.m. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
3—Monday Movie Madness, free movie on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Snack bar open 1:45 to 4 p.m. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
5—Chino Valley Unified School District “Suicide Prevention Awareness” seminar, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Chino High, 5472 Park Place, Chino.
7—First Friday CYM Lab, a STEAM-based event for children, 3 to 5 p.m,., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free. Information: 334-3270.
8—Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
12—Lincoln’s Birthday observed
14—Valenteen Night, a three-course dinner for a teen and their guest, ages 13 to 14, Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Free. Information: 334-3260.
15—”Build a Butterfly Garden” workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
15—“Wonderful World of Butterflies,” a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
15—Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee charged. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
15—Chino Valley Unified School District Science Fair, Woodcrest Junior High School, 2725 S. Campus Ave., Ontario
17—Presidents’ Day
22—Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
26—Ash Wednesday
29—Leap Year Day
29—Free Compost and Mulch Giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon, Chino Public Works Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3265.
March 2020
2—Monday Movie Madness, free movie on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Snack bar open 1:45 to 4 p.m. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
6—First Friday CYM Lab, a STEAM-based event for children, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free. Information: 334-3270.
7—10th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire 5K, 10K and Fun Run, 8 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino (off Edison Avenue, near the Batting Cages). Information: 334-3270.
7—City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Lower Monroe Trail in Glendora, 7 a.m. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
8—Daylight Saving Time Begins
17—St. Patrick’s Day
19—Sock Hop Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Free. Information: 334-3271.
21—Chino Hills Track and Field, sponsored by City of Chino Hills, 8 a.m., Chino Hills High School. Information: 364-2700.
21—City of Chino’s Cultural Palooza, 4 to 9 p.m., City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave. Information: 334-3258.
21— “Game On,” a night of video gaming on a giant inflatable screen, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. Free, for 7th through 12th grade students. Information: 334-3260.
21—”Build a Butterfly Garden” workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
21—“Wonderful World of Butterflies,” a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
21—Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee charged. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
28—Ball ‘N’ Brunch Customer Appreciation Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., City of Chino’s Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St. Event includes youth basketball shooting contests, free open-gym basketball, healthy breakfast bites, recreation information booths and prizes. Free. Information: 334-3261.
April 2020
2-30—Legends: The Senior Challenge, competitive games and sports for seniors at various locations. Registration and information: 334-3271.
3—City of Chino Hills Adult Easter Egg Scramble, time and location to be announced.
4—Healthy Family Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ayala Park, Chino (near the Chino Valley YMCA at 5575 Edison Ave,) Information: City of Chino, 334-3258 or Chino Valley YMCA, 597-7445.
9—First day of Passover
10—Good Friday
11—City of Chino Hills Easter Egg-Citement, time to be announced, Chino Hills Community Park.
12—Easter
15—Palm Sunday
24—Arbor Day
25-May 8—Chino Corporate Challenge, games at various locations. Entry forms: chinocorporatechallenge.com.
May 2020
1—Chino Rotary Club’s Lobsterfest, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. Information: Rick Bui, (714) 305-2400 or Deanna Trang, (626) 380-5246.
2—Chino Hills Community Services open house, time to be announced, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
5—Cinco de Mayo
7—National Day of Prayer
10—Mother’s Day
25—Memorial Day
June 2020
14—Flag Day
11—Chino Hills Movies in the Park begins, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
15—Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
17—Chino Hills Concerts in the Park begins, Veterans Park, Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue.
21—Father’s Day
July 2020
3—City of Chino Hills Independence Celebration, time to be announced, Veterans Park, Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Ave.
4—Independence Day
August 2020
No events listed yet.
September 2020
7—Labor Day
12—City of Chino Hills Paws at the Park, time to be announced, Vila Borba Dog Park.
19—Rosh Hashana
28—Yom Kippur
October 2020
12—Columbus Day
30—City of Chino Hills Trick or Treat, time to be announced, The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
31—Halloween
November 2020
1—All Saints Day
3—Election Day
10—Salute to Veterans, time to be announced, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
11—Veterans Day
26—Thanksgiving
5—City of Chino Hills tree lighting, time to be announced, Chino Hills Government Center.
11-18—Hanukkah
24—Christmas Eve
25—Christmas
Regular public events
Meetings subject to change.
Chino’s Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B Street, open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Tours are available by appointment. Information: 334-3278.
Chino Valley Chapter of the California Turtle and Tortoise Club meets 7:30 p.m. on the third Friday of each month except December at Chino Girl Scout House, 5007 Center St., at Third Street. Information: www.tortoise.org/chino.
Chino city council meets the first and third Tuesday; Chino planning commission, the first and third Monday; Chino community services commission, the fourth Monday, all at 7 p.m. at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Hills city council meets the second and fourth Tuesdays; Chino Hills planning commission meets the first and third Tuesday; public works commission meets the first Wednesday; parks and recreation commission meets the third Wednesday, all at 7 p.m. at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
The fire board meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at district headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
The school board meets the first and third Thursdays at 7 p.m. at 5130 Riverside Drive in Chino.
Chino Community Theatre meets at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at the theatre, 13123 Seventh St. in Chino.
