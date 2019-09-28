October 2019
5—Chino Community Theatre’s “Picnic,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
5—Mulch giveaway, 7:30 a.m., overflow parking lot on Shoppes Drive near Boys Republic Drive at The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Includes wood chips and compost.
5—City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Altadena Crest Trail, beginning 7 a.m. at Noyes Elementary School, 1919 Pinecrest Drive, Altadena. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
5—Power of the Flower Family Fun Festival to benefit programs for adults with intellectual and development disabilities, 7 to 11 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: anthesis.us or 624-3555, ext. 260.
5—Chino Valley Historical Society’s general membership meeting, 11 a.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Information: his toricalsocietychinovalley@gmail.com or 334-3278.
7—Monday Movie Madness, free movie on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Snack bar open 1:45 to 4 p.m. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
8—Yom Kippur
8—Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102 located in the main instructional building.
9—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
12—Chino Hills Wine Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., $50, The Shoppes at Chino Hills. Information: chinohills winewalk.com
12—City of Chino Hills Healthy Hills Walking Club meetup, 7:30 a.m., Pinehurst Park in Butterfield. Information: 364-2733.
12—Chino Valley Fire Foundation Annual Open House and Chili Cook-Off, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., CVFD Training Center, 5092 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Chili competition will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Information: cvifd.org.
12—Second annual Harvest Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B St., Chino. Includes cow milking demonstrations and other activities for children and adults. Hosted by the Chino Valley Historical Society and the City of Chino. Information: 334-3278.
12—Community Mobile Stop, featuring information on city programs and events, noon to 3 p.m. during the Harvest Festival at the Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B St., Chino.
14—Book signing by author, actress and inspirational speaker Amanda McDonough, 2 to 5 p.m., Barnes & Noble bookstore, 3625 Grand Ave., Chino Hills. Her book is “Ready to Be Heard: How I Lost my Hearing and Found my Voice.”
15—Great California Shakeout earthquake drill at all CVUSD school campuses, 10:15 a.m. Information: chino.k12.ca.us
15—Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
16—Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
16—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
17—Great California ShakeOut, prepare to drop, cover, and hold on during an earthquake drill with other Californians anytime that day.
19—Chino Valley Business Expo, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills, southeast corner of Grand Avenue and Peyton Drive. Event will feature more than 80 exhibitors, public safety vehicles and personnel, live entertainment, raffles, pet adoptions, free flu shots and a blood drive. Information: Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce, 627-6177.
19--Registration for City of Chino’s Holiday Basket and Gift Giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino. Families must meet registration requirements. Registration is available until all spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Another registration date will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 22 at the same location. Information: 334-3260.
19—Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee is $12 for Chino Youth Museum members, $15 for general public. Children must be potty trained. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
20—Rolling for Cure bunco game to benefit the American Cancer Society through the Chino Relay for Life, 11 a.m., Ontario Masonic Lodge, 1025 N. Vine Ave., Ontario. Information: Janet Homonnay, 762-3032.
21—City of Chino’s Halloween Spooktacular, 4 to 8 p.m., field 11, Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave. Event includes guest appearances, trunk or treating, costume contest, entertainment, giveaways and games. Information: 334-3258.
21—Spaghetti Dinner and Bingo fundraiser for Soroptimist International of the Chino Valley, Inc., 5 to 9 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Tickets available at the Chino Senior Center.
22—Registration for City of Chino’s Holiday Basket and Gift Giveaway, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino. Families must meet registration requirements. Registration is available until all spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Information: 334-3260.
23—Spooky Senior Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Costumes encouraged. There will be live music by Paul Cavin, and light refreshments will be served. Information: 334-3271.
23—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
23-31— Red Ribbon Week in schools for drug awareness/prevention. Information: chino.k12.ca.us
24—50+ Spooky Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. For ages 50 and older. Information: 334-3271.
24—Lights On Afterschool to celebrate afterschool programs, at various sites throughout the Chino Valley. Presented by the City of Chino, Chino Valley school district, Chino Valley YMCA, Afterschool Alliance and community partners. Information on event locations: 334-3258.
25—40th annual Milk Can football game between Chino and Don Lugo high schools, 7 p.m., at Don Lugo High stadium, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
26—Pumpkin Carving, a Children’s Discovery workshop, 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
26—Document shredding event, 9 a.m. to noon, free, Chino City Hall, 13220 Central Ave., sponsored by Supervisor Curt Hagman.
26—Howl-O-Ween Dog Park Day, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vila Borba Dog Park on Butterfield Ranch Road at Pine Avenue, costume contest at 1 p.m., hosted by Dog Park for Chino Hills Committee. Information: Loretta Szudy, 223-8515.
27—Headless Horseman, 3 to 5 p.m., Halloween trunk or treat activities, booths, headless horseman will arrive, Western Hills Country Club parking lot, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, hosted by Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council.
30—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
30—Masquerade Ball, time to be announced, for adults 50+, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
31—Halloween
31—City of Chino’s Halloween Spooktacular, featuring guest appearances, trunk or treating, costume contest, entertainment, giveaways, games, 4 to 8 p.m., Ayala Park (Field 11), 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3258.
31—Community Mobile Stop, featuring information on city programs and events, 4 to 8 p.m. during the Halloween Spooktacular, Ayala Park (Field 11), 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
31—City of Chino Hills Trick or Treat, 3 to 5 p.m., costume contest at 4 p.m., The Shoppes at Chino Hills.
November 2019
1—First Friday event, free activities for families of young children, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Information: 334-3270.
2—Community Mobile Stop, featuring information on city programs and events, 9 a.m. to noon during the Chino’s Bark Around the Park, Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino.
2—City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Schabarum Trail, beginning 7 a.m. at Schabarum Regional Park, 17250 East Colima Road, Rowland Heights. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
2—American Cancer Society’s Bark for Life, an event for people and their canines to raise funds and awareness of the fight against cancer, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Montclair High, 4725 Benito St., Montclair. This event replaces the Chino Bark of Life that was previously held at Boys Republic in Chino Hills. Information: Barbara Shiffermiller at barb@shiffermiller.net or re layforlife.org/barkchinoCA.
2—Craft Fair to benefit the American Cancer Society, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Prestige Preschool Academy, 3040 Chino Ave., Chino. Hosted by Chino Relay for Life Team R.E.D.D.H.O.T.T.T.
2—Fourth annual American Hero Charity golf tournament, 8 a.m., at Whispering Lakes Golf Course, 2525 Riverside Drive in Ontario. Information: 633-6015.
3—Daylight Saving Time ends
4—Monday Movie Madness, free movie on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Snack bar open 1:45 to 4 p.m. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
4—Chino Youth Museum Fall Bingo Bash, 6 to 9 p.m., Brinderson Hall at Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., games begin at 7 p.m. Tickets: $25 general admission or $20 for ages 55 and older. Information: 334-3270.
6—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
7--Monday Movie Madness, free movie on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Snack bar open 1:45 to 4 p.m. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
8—Veterans ceremony and breakfast, “Salute to Service,” 8:30 a.m. free breakfast, ceremony 10 a.m., Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Pre-registration required. Register online at chinohills.org/reconline.
9—Bark Around Ayala Park, featuring agility course, agility contest, dog fashion show, best trick contest, pet vendors, 9 a.m. to noon, Ayala Park, 5575 Edison Ave., Chino (near Chino Valley YMCA). Presented by the City of Chino and Chino Valley YMCA. Free admission. Information: 334-3258.
9—Old Schoolhouse Museum’s monthly Saturday opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. The museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, is also open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Information: 334-3278.
11—Veterans Day
11—Veterans Day Ceremony, 11 a.m., Chino Community Building, 5443 B St. Information: 334-3258.
13— Measure G Citizens’ Oversight Committee meeting, 5 p.m., 5130 Riverside Drive in Chino.
13—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
14—Veterans claims assistance and lunch, 10 a.m. to noon, County Supervisor Curt Hagman’s office, 14010 City Center Drive, Chino Hills (in the city government center).
16—Los Serranos Park grand opening, 10 a.m. to noon, Los Serranos Park on Pomona Rincon Road at Bird Farm Road, adjacent to Chaparral Elementary School.
16—Prepare a Winter Garden workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3258.
16—Sensory Gardens, a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
16—Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee is $12 for Chino Youth Museum members, $15 for general public. Children must be potty trained. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
20—Community Principal for a Day, 7 a.m. kickoff at Liberty Elementary in Ontario. Information: chino.k12.ca.us
20—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
20—Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry City Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford St.
20—District Marching Band Fieldshow, 7 p.m., Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us
21—Friendsgiving Event for special needs individuals and their families, 6 to 8 p.m., free, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Includes a movie, activities, and refreshments. Information: 364-2700. Hosted by City of Chino Hills.
21—Great American Smokeout, 4 to 6 p.m., Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave.
24—Gobbler Gloves Boxing Showcase, 1 p.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. Hosted by Chino Youth Boxing Foundation and the City of Chino. Cost: $12 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 6 to 11, free for ages 5 and under. Information: 334-3260.
25-29 — Thanksgiving break for Chino Valley Unified School District
27—Tunes and Tales, interactive story time, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free with museum admission.
28—Thanksgiving Day
30—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
December 2019
1—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
6—City of Chino Hills tree lighting, 5 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills government center.
6-7—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
8—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
10—Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102, located in the main instructional building.
11—Make a Child Smile, for select students in the CVUSD, 8:30 a.m., Wal Mart Supercenter, 3943 Grand Ave., Chino. Information: chino.k12.ca.us.
13—Chino Hills Boat Parade, 7 p.m., Peyton Drive route. Information: Bill Taylor, 573-3824.
13-14—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
14—Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parade begins at 9 a.m. at intersection of Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue, travels east to Central Avenue, south to city hall lawn (corner of D Street). Craft fair and free carnival rides, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in city hall area. Entertainment, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., city hall stage. Santa’s Village at Chino Youth Museum, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., corner of D and Sixth streets.
14—Old Schoolhouse Museum’s monthly Saturday opening, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5493 B St., Chino. The museum, featuring artifacts and photos of early Chino, is also open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. Information: 334-3278.
15—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 2:30 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
17—Winter Movie Matinee, time to be announced, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
20-21—Chino Community Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m., Seventh Street Theatre, 13123 Seventh St., Chino. Information: 590-1149.
20- Jan. 3 — Christmas/Winter break for Chino Valley Unified School District.
21—First Day of Winter
22—Hanukkah
25—Christmas Day
31—New Year’s Eve
Regular public events
Meetings may be subject to change.
Chino’s Old Schoolhouse Museum, 5493 B Street, is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Saturday of the month. Tours are available by appointment. Free admission. Information: 334-3278.
Chino Valley Masonic Lodge #427 meets for family dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by meeting at 7:30 p.m. the first Monday of every month at 1025 N. Vine St., Ontario. Information: Manny Blanco, (951) 315-1410 or mason truth@aol.com.
Chino Valley Chapter of the California Turtle and Tortoise Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the third Friday of each month except December at Chino Girl Scout House, 5007 Center St., at Third Street, in Chino. Information: www.tortoise.org/chino or jlcalif2@aol.com.
City of Chino household hazardous waste drop-off for Chino residents only, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of every month, Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
Chino city council meets the first and third Tuesday; Chino planning commission, the first and third Monday; Chino community services commission, the fourth Monday, all at 7 p.m. at city hall, 13220 Central Ave.
Chino Hills city council meets the second and fourth Tuesdays; Chino Hills planning commission meets the first and third Tuesday; public works commission meets the first Wednesday; parks and recreation commission meets the third Wednesday, all at 7 p.m. at city hall, 14000 City Center Drive.
The school board meets 6 p.m. the first and third Thursdays at 5130 Riverside Drive.
The fire board meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at district headquarters, 14011 City Center Drive, Chino Hills.
Carbon Canyon Fire Safe Council meets at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month at the Sleepy Hollow Community Building, 16801 Rosemary Lane.
Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for California Institution for Men, 9:30 a.m. for California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102.
Tres Hermanos Conservation Authority, 6 p.m., City of Industry Council Chambers, 15651 Stafford Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.