20th Run for Russ set for Feb. 1

Runners sprint out on a wet course at the 2019 Run for 20th Run for Russ set for Feb. 1, honoring slain Chino Police Officer Russ Miller. Officer Miller was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Feb. 1, 2000 during a routine traffic stop at 12th Street and Schaefer Avenue in Chino. This year’s race is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. See more on the race on Page C1.