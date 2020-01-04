January 2020
16—The Longest Night gathering, 6 p.m., where speakers talk about how they came through their darkest night, hosted by the Chino Valley Interfaith, St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
16—Unveiling and dedication of military monument funded by Chino Hills 55+ Club, 10 a.m., at the northwest corner outside the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive. Information: chinohills.org/militaryservicemonument.
18—”Understanding Seasonal Planting” workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
18—“Journey to the Center of a Seed,” a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
18—Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee charged. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
18,19— 2020 Bulldog Bucket Bowl Robotics Tournament, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
20—Martin Luther King Jr. Day
20—Chino Valley district schools closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
21—Oz Event, 4 to 7 p.m., character of Dorothy will interact with children, Chino Hills Branch Library, 14020 City Center Drive.
22—Parent Information Forum, Chino Valley Unified School District, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills.
23—Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
25—Chinese New Year (Year of the Rat)
25—Chino Hills Health and Wellness Fair, 10 a.m. to noon, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
February 2020
1—Run For Russ 5K, 8 a.m. Central and Chino avenues, Chino. Registration: racewire.com.
1—City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Bear Canyon Trail at Mt. Baldy, 7 a.m. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
3—Monday Movie Madness, free movie on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Snack bar open 1:45 to 4 p.m. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
5— Chino Valley Unified School District “Suicide Prevention Awareness” seminar, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Chino High, 5472 Park Place, Chino.
7—First Friday CYM Lab, a STEAM-based event for children, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free. Information: 334-3270.
8—Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
10—Chino Valley school district schools closed for Lincoln’s Birthday
11--Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102, located in the main instructional building.
12—Lincoln’s Birthday observed
13—Chino Valley School District Student Government Day, 8 a.m., various government offices.
13--Chino Valley Lions Club annual student speaker contest, 6:15 p.m., Chaffey College Chino Center, 13106 Central Ave. at C Street. Information: Carole McCleary, 632-8356.
14—Valenteen Night, a three-course dinner for a teen and their guest, ages 13 to 14, Chino Experience Teen Center, 13196 Monte Vista Ave. Free. Information: 334-3260.
15—”Build a Butterfly Garden” workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
15—“Wonderful World of Butterflies,” a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
15—Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee charged. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
15— Chino Valley Unified School District Science Fair, 6:30 p.m., Woodcrest Junior High School, 2725 S. Campus Ave., Ontario.
17—Presidents’ Day
17—Chino Valley school district schools closed for Washington’s birthday.
19-- Chino Valley Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m., Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
19—Chino Valley Unified School District Science Fair Awards, Woodcrest Junior High, 6 to 7:30 p.m., 2725 S. Campus Drive, Ontario.
22—Household hazardous waste drop-off for residents of San Bernardino County, including Chino, Chino Hills and Ontario, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Chino Public Works Services Center, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3472.
25, 26—Chino Valley Unified School District Arts Festival, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Magnolia Junior High School, 13150 Mountain Ave., Chino.
26—Ash Wednesday
29—Leap Year Day
29—Free Compost and Mulch Giveaway, 8 a.m. to noon, Chino Public Works Services Yard, 5050 Schaefer Ave., Chino. Information: 334-3265.
March 2020
2—Chino Valley School District’s Julie Gobin Memorial Hit the Greens for Scholarships Golf Tournament, Western Hills Country Club, 1800 Carbon Canyon Road, Chino Hills.
2—Monday Movie Madness, free movie on a big screen, 2 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Snack bar open 1:45 to 4 p.m. For adults. Information: 334-3271.
3—Presidential primary election day
6—First Friday CYM Lab, a STEAM-based event for children, 3 to 5 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Free. Information: 334-3270.
7—10th annual Chino Youth Museum Dairyaire 5K, 10K and Fun Run, 8 a.m., Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino (off Edison Avenue, near the Batting Cages). Information: 334-3270.
7—Chino Valley Unified School District’s Stepping Up for Girls, 8 a.m., location TBD
7—City of Chino’s Hike the Valley trip to Lower Monroe Trail in Glendora, 7 a.m. Fee and advance registration required at 334-3258.
8—Daylight Saving Time Begins
17—St. Patrick’s Day
19—Sock Hop Dance, 2 to 4 p.m., Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. Free. Information: 334-3271.
20—Chino Valley school district schools closed today.
21—Chino Hills Track and Field, sponsored by City of Chino Hills, 8 a.m., Chino Hills High School. Information: 364-2700.
21—City of Chino’s Cultural Palooza, 4 to 9 p.m., City Hall lawn, 13220 Central Ave. Information: 334-3258.
21—Sixth annual Planes of Fame Air Museum Hangar Dance and World War II Warbird Party, time and cost to be announced, a 1940s swing dance with the orchestra band The Jonathan Stout Orchestra, 14998 Cal Aero Drive at Chino Airport. Information: 597-3722.
21— “Game On,” a night of video gaming on a giant inflatable screen, 6:30 to 10 p.m., Neighborhood Activity Center, 5201 D St., Chino. Free, for 7th through 12th grade students. Information: 334-3260.
21—”Build a Butterfly Garden” workshop, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
21—“Wonderful World of Butterflies,” a Children’s Discovery workshop, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Chino Community Garden, 5976 Riverside Drive. Free, but registration required at healthychino.eventbrite.com. Information: 334-3478.
21—Kids Night Out, activities for children ages 4-10 so parents can have a night out, 6 to 9 p.m., Chino Youth Museum, 13191 Sixth St. Fee charged. Pre-registration is required at 334-3270.
23-27—Chino Valley school district schools closed for spring break.
28—Ball ‘N’ Brunch Customer Appreciation Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., City of Chino’s Preserve Community Center, 15800 Main St. Event includes youth basketball shooting contests, free open-gym basketball, healthy breakfast bites, recreation information booths and prizes. Free. Information: 334-3261.
April 2020
2-30—Legends: The Senior Challenge, competitive games and sports for seniors at various locations. Registration and information: 334-3271.
3—City of Chino Hills Adult Easter Egg Scramble, time and location to be announced.
4—Healthy Family Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Ayala Park, Chino (near the Chino Valley YMCA at 5575 Edison Ave,) Information: City of Chino, 334-3258 or Chino Valley YMCA, 597-7445.
9—First day of Passover
10—Good Friday
10—Chino Valley school district schools closed.
11—City of Chino Hills Easter Egg-Citement, time to be announced, Chino Hills Community Park.
12—Easter
14—Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102, located in the main instructional building.
15—Palm Sunday
24—Arbor Day
25—Kiwanis Corn Feed Run Car Show & Cruise, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chino City Hall area, 13220 Central Ave.
24-26—Fifth annual Steve McQueen Car Rally, taking participants on a drive through San Diego County to Corona with several stops along the way. The event is in preparation of the 13th annual Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, which will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 7 at Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills. Information on the rally: visit stevemcqueenrally.com.
25-May 8—Chino Corporate Challenge, games at various locations. Entry forms: chinocorporatechal lenge.com.
27—Chino Valley Unified School District Band Showcase, 6 p.m., Ayala High, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
28—Chino Valley Unified School District Orchestra Showcase, 6 p.m., Woodcrest Junior High, 2725 S. Campus Drive, Ontario.
29—Chino Valley Unified School District Band Showcase, 6 p.m., Chino Hills High, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills.
May 2020
1—Chino Rotary Club’s Lobsterfest, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Chino Fairgrounds, 5410 Edison Ave. Information: Rick Bui, (714) 305-2400 or Deanna Trang, (626) 380-5246.
2—Chino Hills Community Services open house, time to be announced, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
4—Chino Valley Unified School District’s Band Showcase, 6 p.m., Don Lugo High, 13400 Pipeline Ave., Chino.
5—Cinco de Mayo
6—Chino Valley Unified School District’s Band Showcase, 6 p.m., Chino High, 5472 Park Place.
7—National Day of Prayer
10—Mother’s Day
21—Chino Valley Unified School District’s Military Salute for graduating high school seniors entering the military, 6 p.m., Woodcrest Junior High, 2725 S. Campus, Ontario.
25—Memorial Day
25—Chino Valley school district schools closed.
26—Graduation ceremony for Chino Hills High School, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario.
26—Graduation ceremony for Ayala High School, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario.
27—Graduation ceremony for Don Lugo High School, 3 to 4:30 p.m., Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario.
27—Graduation ceremony for Chino High School, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario.
28—Graduation ceremony at Buena Vista Continuation High School, 6 to 7:30 p.m., 13509 Ramona Ave., Chino.
28—Chino Valley school district schools last day of the 2019-20 school year.
June 2020
7—13th annual Friends of Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boys Republic, 1907 Boys Republic Drive, Chino Hills.
9—Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102, located in the main instructional building.
14—Flag Day
11—Chino Hills Movies in the Park begins, Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
15—Blood drive, 1 to 6 p.m., Chino Hills Government Center parking lot, 14077 Peyton Drive.
17—Chino Hills Concerts in the Park begins, Veterans Park, Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Avenue.
21—Father’s Day
July 2020
3—City of Chino Hills Independence Celebration, time to be announced, Veterans Park, Chino Hills Parkway and Eucalyptus Ave.
4—Independence Day
August 2020
10—Chino Valley school district schools resume classes for 2020-21 school year.
11—Prison citizen advisory committee meetings, 8:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Men and 9:30 a.m. for the California Institution for Women, Chaffey College Chino campus, 5897 College Park Ave., conference room 102, located in the main instructional building.
September 2020
7—Labor Day
7—Chino Valley school district schools closed for Labor Day.
12—City of Chino Hills Paws at the Park, time to be announced, Vila Borba Dog Park.
19—Rosh Hashana
28—Yom Kippur
October 2020
3—Chino Relay for Life 24-hour fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, 9 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, Ayala Park, 14225 Central Ave., Chino. Free admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.