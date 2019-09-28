City of Chino projects will continue to affect several streets in fall and winter.
Road closures will continue through Oct. 15 for a sewer re-lining project on the following streets:
●Yorba Avenue, between Edison Avenue and the first manhole cover to the north.
●Ninth Street, between Mt. Vernon Avenue and Washington Avenue
●13th Street Alley, between D Street and Chino Avenue
●Park Street, between Ninth and 10th streets
●Schaefer Avenue, between Benson Avenue and 12th Street
●12th Street, between Edison and Schaefer avenues.
●Portsmouth Street, Benson Avenue east
●Oaks Avenue, between Walnut Avenue and Riverside Drive
●Walnut Avenue, between Benson and Magnolia avenues
El Prado Road
Single lanes of El Prado Road between Central and Kimball avenues will be closed off and on through December for the $3 million reconstruction of El Prado’s deteriorating roadway from the ground up.
The work will also include widening the El Prado and Central intersection and making it more accessible for persons with disabilities. Currently, the far west lane is closed while work is underway.
Total road closures are not expected, except for some short periods.
A water main replacement project that includes Victoria Street from Ramona Avenue to Santa Ana Place, Ramona Avenue from Walnut Avenue to Victoria Street, and Santa Ana Place from Victoria Street to approximately 250 feet north began in August and is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Another project to replace existing water lines along Benson Avenue, Tenth Street, Russell Avenue, Lewis Avenue, Park Street and Franklin Court is also expected to be complete by the end of the year.
A project to replace a deteriorating pipeline that runs across Pipeline Avenue, parallel to the railroad tracks north of Riverside Drive and south of Walnut began in mid-August and is slated for completion in mid-October.
Bids are being sought to upgrade lights in the city’s Community Development Block Grant area to LED lighting.
Although the lighting project will take place in several locations of central and north Chino, the largest concentrations will be in the area between Chino and Riverside Drive, and between Yorba Avenue and 10th Street; and between the 60 Freeway and Philadelphia Street, and between Monte Vista and Benson avenues.
That project is expected to be completed this fall.
