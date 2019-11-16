Experts on coyotes will provide information on coyote awareness 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18 at McCoy Equestrian Center, 14280 Peyton Drive.
Featured speakers will be representatives from the Inland Valley Humane Society, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the City of Chino Hills.
The event is hosted by Chino Hills Mayor Cynthia Moran and State Senator Ling Ling Chang who represents Chino Hills in the 29th senate district.
RSVP to Carolina.Gar cia@sen.ca.gov.
