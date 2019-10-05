The 71 Freeway, looking west towards Chino Hills State Park. The Prado Basin is the green area at the bottom of the photo. Mr. Gonzales, a photography buff, took the photos aboard a helicopter piloted by Brenda Schwetz of IE Helicopters in Chino.
The 71 Freeway, looking north to Chino Hills Parkway. On the right is The Commons shopping center that includes Hobby Lobby, Lucille’s restaurant and Lowe’s home improvement store.
Photo by Rudy Gonzales
