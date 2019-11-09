Five women were recently named Women of the Year by Assemblyman Phillip Chen who represents Chino Hills in the 55th Assembly District. Shown (from left) are Chino Hills Mayor Cynthia Moran who has been active in civic and educational work since 1995; Ana Elizabeth Rivera of La Habra, a mother of five who is a chief executive officer, property manager and a civic and church volunteer; Maria Martinez of La Habra, an advocate for women and victims of domestic violence and a marketing director; Claire Schlotterbeck of Brea, executive director of Hills for Everyone that founded the Chino Hills State Park; Assemblyman Chen; and Juliana Wang of Walnut, a chief executive officer of a major dental supplier and supporter of social and local government.
