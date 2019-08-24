Customers of the 91 Express Lanes should watch their mailboxes in late summer or early fall as new sticker transponders will be on the way.
The new technology of transponders will replace the battery-operated, hard-case transponders currently in use.
The stickers are smaller and less expensive to produce.
The state of California has changed the transponder technology that has been in place since the early 1990s.
Toll facilities across the state are in the process of updating their systems.
Crews have been working since last fall to install the new technology in the lanes to prepare for the conversion anticipated to be updated by the end of summer.
During the transition, both the new and old transponders will be accepted.
Users of express lanes that require a switchable transponder (Metro Express Lanes, Bay Area Express Lanes, soon to include the San Diego 15 Express Lanes), should continue to use their existing switchable transponder or request a switchable transponder.
Customers with switchable transponders should mount both the new sticker and the switchable transponder on the interior windshield.
Instructions will be provided with the sticker.
The toll systems will always use the transponder that provides the greater discount when charging a toll.
The 91 Express Lanes will accept the old switchable and non-switchable transponders, as well as the new sticker transponders.
A switchable transponder is not required on the 91 Express Lanes.
Information: 91 Express Lanes Customer Service Center at (800) 600-9191.
