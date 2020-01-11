A ban on skateboarding at all parks except the Skate Park on Fairfield Ranch Road, an ordinance to prevent crimes in the parking structure at the Chino Hills Government Center, and a reduction in fines for parking illegally on school grounds will be discussed by the city council at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 in council chambers.
The council will conduct a change to the wheeled toy ordinance to prohibit skateboarding at all parks except the Skate Park because they are deemed more dangerous than other wheeled toys, according to a staff report.
There is a greater likelihood that a rider can become separated from the skateboard, allowing the boards to travel uncontrolled and endanger pedestrians, according to the report.
Other wheeled toys such as scooters, roller skates, and rollerblades would be allowed at all parks except for Grand Avenue Park, Community Park, Veterans Park, the Community Center and McCoy Equestrian Center.
Parking structure
Lewd conduct, vandalism, underage drinking, fighting, and pot smoking have been taking place at the Chino Hills Government Center parking structure for years and the council will consider an ordinance that would restrict its usage to vehicle parking and related pedestrian activities only.
It would also restrict unnecessary pedestrian traffic above and below the ground level of the structure, where the crimes are taking place.
The council will also consider lowering the fine for parking on school grounds without a permit from $100 to $43.
When court fees were added to the $100 fine, costs rose to more than $200 per ticket. At such a high rate, few tickets were issued because of the concern that the fine was not proportional to the offense, according to a staff report.
A $43 fine would be implemented for those who park or leave a vehicle in an electric vehicle charging location if the vehicle is not connected for charging purposes.
