An electric pole replacement project last Sunday night affected 590 Southern California Edison customers in northeast Chino, said SCE spokesman David Song.
The work took place from 10 p.m. to 1:35 a.m. between the 60 Freeway, Cypress, Euclid and Walnut avenues, he said.
Postcards notifying customers of the project were mailed in advance, Mr. Song said. Other customers, who had signed up with SCE for notifications, received word through texts, phone calls and emails, depending on their message choice. Several people in that area took to Facebook Sunday night, wondering why they had lost power.
Mr. Song said the work had been rescheduled from Sept. 20 at the request of the city of Chino.
