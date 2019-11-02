Southern California Edison representative Jennifer Menjivar-Shaw will speak to the Chino Hills Public Works Commission at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 about circuit reliability in the city.
The meeting will be held in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The government relations manager will provide a report on how Chino Hills circuits are performing compared to the system as a whole, and how Southern California Edison measures reliability and project that are planned to improve reliability.
Other speakers will be:
•Mark Wiley, the city’s utility operations manager, will give a presentation on the water system, covering the history, service area, and water supply.
•Nisha Wells, the city’s environmental program coordinator, will talk about city projects that reduce pollution impacts on water quality, natural resources, and threatened or endangered species.
•Jake Loukeh, the city’s water use efficiency coordinator will give a report on water-use efficiency including updates on legislative bills, irrigation controller programs, and the city’s water savings from 640,000-square-feet of turf removal.
